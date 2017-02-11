Sports Listen

Study: Invasive bugs found in fallen trees years after storm

By HOLLY RAMER February 11, 2017 8:08 am < a min read
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new U.S. Forest Service study finds that damaging insects can emerge from fallen trees and logs for several years after a major storm.

Timber that gets blown down, broken or damaged by wind is often cut and used as firewood, which in turn can enable the spread of invasive, destructive insects that drain the life out of forests from New England to the West Coast.

Forest Service researchers based in New Hampshire collected ash, birch and other logs for several years after a tornado hit Massachusetts, and kept track of the insects that emerged from the wood. They were surprised to find that wood harvested even three years after the tornado harbored insects.

Researchers say the study reinforces longstanding restrictions against moving firewood across state lines.

Science News
