Third dead whale found washed ashore in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A third dead humpback whale has been spotted in the Hampton Roads area this month.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center spokesman Matt Klepeisz says a male juvenile humpback whale came ashore on Virginia Beach either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Aquarium stranding team coordinator Alex Costidis tells The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2kBS8DO ) that the 30-foot-long whale had three large wounds that were probably caused by propellers. He estimated the whale was 2 to 4 years old and weighed 13,000 to 16,000 pounds.

A dead humpback whale was also found near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Feb. 2 and another was discovered dead near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Feb. 4.

Officials say it is common for the creatures to be off the Virginia beach coast this time of year.