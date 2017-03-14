Sports Listen

China says rebuilding major western Buddhist learning center

and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 4:50 am 1 min read
BEIJING (AP) — China is rebuilding a major center of Tibetan Buddhist learning in the country’s west to improve safety and public health, a local official and state media said Tuesday, following reports last year that the complex was being demolished and its residents evicted.

The sprawling Larung Gar complex had been home to thousands of monks, nuns and laypeople studying the religion’s more esoteric aspects.

County government spokesman Jiang Zhiming told The Associated Press that some buildings had been razed to clear passages for firefighters. He didn’t say how many Buddhist faithful remained at the site, but said about 800 had been resettled in a nearby town.

“The purpose of the renovation is to improve the living standard of the residents there and eliminate fire hazards,” Jiang said. Work began last May and will finish this month, he said.

A mountainside settlement made of thousands of log cabins had provided accommodation for residents and visitors attending short-term study courses.

Built in 1980, the seminary had hosted around 4,000 people, but was designed “haphazardly” and grew over the years “without regard to geological risks” in the seismically active area, the official China Daily newspaper said.

Government teams previously evicted thousands of monks in 2001, but the site has swelled significantly in the years since.

The seminary is located in Sichuan province’s Sertar county, a remote mountainous region largely off-limits to foreign media.

Access to traditionally Tibetan parts of western Sichuan has been restricted since anti-government riots swept across the region in 2008 and reporters who make it to the area are usually detained and sent back to the provincial capital.

More recently, the area has seen a wave of self-immolations by Tibetan clergy and laypeople protesting government suppression and calling for the return of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.

