Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Archaeologists find 1,000 statues…

Archaeologists find 1,000 statues in tomb in Egypt’s Luxor

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 8:38 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered more than 1,000 statues and 10 sarcophagi in an ancient noble’s tomb on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor.

The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that the tomb was built for a judge during the New Kingdom period, from roughly 1,500 to 1,000 B.C.

The tomb comprised an open courtyard leading to two halls, one containing four ancient coffins and the other including a chamber that houses six. The head of archaeological mission, Mostafa el-Waziri, says another chamber was found containing the statues, which depict kings from different dynasties.

He said archaeologists expect to find even more statues as the dig continues.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Archaeologists find 1,000 statues…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.