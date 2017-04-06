Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Family gathers for private…

Family gathers for private send-off of astronaut John Glenn

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 4:27 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family and invited guests are gathering at Arlington National Cemetery to say their final goodbyes to astronaut and Sen. John Glenn.

Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was mourned and celebrated at public events in home state Ohio at the time, but those close to the family say Thursday’s interment is closed to public and news media so his wife and children have the chance for a more personal memorial.

In Glenn’s honor, flags of federal entities and institutions will fly at half-staff.

A private chapel service begins at 9 a.m. At 9:40 a.m., a U.S. Marine Corps live-stream begins, which includes the procession to the graveside by caisson, a flyover, a graveside service and taps. The event also will air on NASA TV.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Family gathers for private…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Local Food Impacts Conference at GWU

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.