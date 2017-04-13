Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Hunter's find leads to…

Hunter’s find leads to discovery of prehistoric sea creature

By MATT VOLZ
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 3:02 pm < a min read
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A fossil found by an elk hunter in Montana nearly seven years ago has led to the discovery of a new species of prehistoric sea creature.

The new species of elasmosaur is detailed in an article published Thursday in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

The creature lived about 70 million years ago in the inland sea that flowed east of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the article’s authors is University of Alaska Museum of the North paleontologist Patrick Druckenmiller.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

He says the sea reptile he excavated has a distinctive neck that’s much smaller than those of other elasmosaurs, which can stretch up to 18 feet.

The mostly complete fossil of the new species, named Nakonanectes bradti, was found in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

Topics:
All News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Hunter's find leads to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.