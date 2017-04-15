Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Study: Bird population in…

Study: Bird population in Vermont forests drop 14.2 percent

By WILSON RING
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Scientists say a 25-year study has found a 14.2 percent decline in the population of birds living in Vermont forests.

The study by the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, in Norwich, says bird species that live on flying insects saw the biggest decline. Those include the chimney swift, the Eastern phoebe and the tree swallow.

But even the population of the more common blue jay declined by 25 percent over the survey years.

The study blames natural changes in the maturing forests, along with invasive species, climate change, acid rain, and the fragmentation of forestland.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The study was based on surveys of 125 species, conducted by volunteers every June between 1989 and 2013.

Topics:
All News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Study: Bird population in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.