Study: Bird population in Vermont forests drop 14.2 percent

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Scientists say a 25-year study has found a 14.2 percent decline in the population of birds living in Vermont forests.

The study by the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, in Norwich, says bird species that live on flying insects saw the biggest decline. Those include the chimney swift, the Eastern phoebe and the tree swallow.

But even the population of the more common blue jay declined by 25 percent over the survey years.

The study blames natural changes in the maturing forests, along with invasive species, climate change, acid rain, and the fragmentation of forestland.

The study was based on surveys of 125 species, conducted by volunteers every June between 1989 and 2013.