Next generation identity management

Greg Cranley, Senior Director, Federal & SLED Sales, Centrify
Greg Cranley is Senior Director, Federal & SLED Sales. A 30 year IT veteran that has specialized in the issues of security and compliance for the public sector market for the last 15 years. An active presenter and blogger on cybersecurity and access management, he focuses on how public sector organizations can best deal with the multitude of federal cyber security compliance requirements while conceptualizing strategies against multi-pronged attacks.
