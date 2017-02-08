Making the Turn on Your Electronic Records Management Journey—the Road Beyond Email

The Federal Government has been responding to the Managing Government Records Directive since 2012. As part of this directive, agencies have had to take to the path of digitizing their temporary and permanent records in order to meet the benchmarks and ultimate deadline of managing all electronic records in electronic format by the end of 2019. The most recent deadline within the Directive was for the electronic management of email by the end of 2016.

How are agencies doing? According to the most recent Records Management Self-Assessment 2015 (RMSA) report from NARA:

The majority of agencies (80%) indicated that their agency leadership recognizes records and information management as a priority.

And 76% of agencies indicated that they use their RMSA scores to measure the effectiveness of their records management program.

BUT…36% of agencies scored in the low risk category, 47% in the moderate risk, and 17% in the high risk. That leaves 64% of agencies with much higher risks of breaches, misinformation, lost records, etc., than they should have. And even the 36% of agencies with low risk are still vulnerable.

There are still vulnerabilities in their electronic records programs:

Fewer than half of agencies report having records management staff who participate in the design, development, and implementation of new electronic information systems; of those who participate, only a quarter have approval authority.

While agencies have policies and procedures for email preservation, fewer than 50% audit staff compliance.

The percentage of agencies that report having documented and approved procedures to enable migration of electronic records and associated metadata to new storage media or formats has decreased from 74% to 64%. [This change may be due to asking for documented and approved procedures this year. In previous RMSAs, we found during validation interviews that agencies had informal procedures. Documented and approved procedures are necessary for consistent practices.]

An additional concern is that only 29% of agencies indicated they had approved records schedules covering electronic messages that meet the definition of a Federal record.

Specific to Capstone Approach to email:

It is encouraging to note: To help implement Capstone NARA has created a General Records Schedule (GRS 6.1) for managing email under the Capstone approach. This year the RMSA asked whether agencies intend to use Capstone. The majority of agencies (79%) will implement Capstone, but we won’t know if they met the 2016 deadline until the next RMSA and series of SAO reports.

