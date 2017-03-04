4 reasons agencies need Jive’s FedRAMP-In-Process interactive intranets

This article is sponsored by Jive Software

Ready for secure collaboration?

Break down silos and enable fast, fluid federal agency collaboration with a solution that’s secure, engaging and easy to use. Jive provides rapid access to people, expertise and information across your organization, improving both the quality and timeliness of government agency work while driving new efficiencies and substantial cost savings.

Sponsored by NASA, Jive Software is going where no other end-to-end enterprise collaboration solution has gone before: we have officially attained “in process” status for the U.S. government’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP. This certification will allow quick and easy acquisition, deployment and management of the Jive platform for any government agency interested in deploying a secure collaboration solution:

End-to-end certification encompassing support, deployment and management processes

Reduce administration/access vulnerability

Full application/infrastructure and log access

Around-the-clock monitoring and support

Enhanced disaster recovery service-level agreements (SLAs)

Timely managed releases and upgrades

