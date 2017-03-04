Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sponsored Content

Home » Sponsored Content » 4 reasons agencies need…

4 reasons agencies need Jive’s FedRAMP-In-Process interactive intranets

By Federal News Radio Custom Media | @WTOPWFEDcustom March 24, 2017 12:18 pm
Share

This article is sponsored by Jive Software

Ready for secure collaboration?

Break down silos and enable fast, fluid federal agency collaboration with a solution that’s secure, engaging and easy to use. Jive provides rapid access to people, expertise and information across your organization, improving both the quality and timeliness of government agency work while driving new efficiencies and substantial cost savings.

Sponsored by NASA, Jive Software is going where no other end-to-end enterprise collaboration solution has gone before: we have officially attained “in process” status for the U.S. government’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP. This certification will allow quick and easy acquisition, deployment and management of the Jive platform for any government agency interested in deploying a secure collaboration solution:

  • End-to-end certification encompassing support, deployment and management processes
  • Reduce administration/access vulnerability
  • Full application/infrastructure and log access
  • Around-the-clock monitoring and support
  • Enhanced disaster recovery service-level agreements (SLAs)
  • Timely managed releases and upgrades

Learn the 4 reasons why you need an interactive intranet.

Topics:
interactive intranet jive software Sponsored Content
Leave A Comment
Home » Sponsored Content » 4 reasons agencies need…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.