The Five C’s of Innovation

Technology is not only rapidly changing, but the way federal information technology professionals work is also undergoing rapid transformation. A recent Forbes study showed that today a typical professional is on twice as many teams as a mere five years ago. Not only that, but these teams form rapidly and can be geographically diverse.

In addition, many aspects of federal communication must be on secure networks. Put all that together and many are seeking ways to improve collaboration in the federal government in a system that is reliable, easy to use and flexible.

Andy Campbell is the Government Cloud Business Development Manager for Cisco. He has over twenty years of experience in listening to the needs of federal managers. Because of this background, he understands concepts like collaboration transcending time and space – as well as many of the details surrounding the Federal Risk and Authorization Program (FedRAMP).

Campbell joined Federal News Radio for a recent discussion, “The Five C’s of FedRAMP Authorization,” which included collaboration, cloud, compliance, confidence and comfort.

Campbell expanded upon several aspects of communication in the federal government and framed the discussion around the five C’s. His in-depth knowledge of the federal government gives him the ability to show how collaboration through time and space leads to innovation.

Host

John Gilroy, Host of Federal Tech Talk, Federal News Radio

John Gilroy has been a member of the Washington D.C. technology community for over twenty years. In 2007 he began weekly interviews on Federal News Radio called “Federal Tech Talk with John Gilroy.” His 428 interviews provides the basis for profitable referral business. In 2009 he created a successful breakfast club of previous radio guests called The Technology Leadership Roundtable. He has been instrumental in two of his guests forming their own radio shows: Derrick Dortch with “Fed Access” and Aileen Black and Gigi Schumm with “Women in Washington.”

Guest

Andy Campbell, Government Cloud Solutions Manager, Cisco

Government Cloud Data Security Professional. Expertise Leading SaaS Systems to FedRAMP Success and Customer Adoption. Sales and Business Development SME for FedRAMP and DoD Cloud Service Provider security authorizations. Extensive experience working with internal business entities/units, GTM teams, Federal and State/Local contract vehicles, sales teams, authorizing sponsors, and end-users in the development, execution, authorization and consumption of FedRAMP/DoD cloud systems.