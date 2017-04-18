Government’s IT Modernization Imperative

The last time the Office of Management and Budget calculated the out-of-date technology bill, it stood at more than $7.5 billion. This includes hardware and software that either is out of date currently or will be out of date in the next three years.

In the meantime, agency spending on legacy systems continues to hover just under 70 percent of their IT budget, while development, modernization and enhancement (DME) efforts make up about 23 percent of the IT budget.

The other 8 percent is for cloud or shared services.

This is actually an improvement since 2014 when the operations and maintenance (O&M) stood at around 74 percent and cloud spending was below five percent.

All of this spending on legacy systems means agencies have a tremendous opportunity to not only modernize their IT hardware and software, but also to optimize and use resources in a more dynamic way. And as the budgets continue to tighten, optimization means more than just moving your current technology stack to the cloud.

It could mean analyzing current mission workloads, breaking them into pieces and optimizing them before moving to the cloud.

Along with budget, what are the other drivers to optimize and modernize?

How does big data and analytics open the door to understanding how best to improve the technology and services to citizens?

And finally, where does emerging technologies such as software-defined networking and converged infrastructures fit into this discussion?

Moderator

Jason Miller, Federal News Radio

Panelists

Thomas Beach, Chief Data Strategist & Digital Services and Big Data Portfolio Manager, United States Patent and Trademark Office

George Jakabcin, Chief Information Officer, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration

J eff Shilling, Chief of IT and Infrastructure Services, National Cancer Institute

Majed Saadi, Chief Technology Officer, Govplace

Bob Nicholson, Business Development Manager, Dell Federal

