Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Superstars mesh: Curry, Durant thriving as new teammates Next Story IOC opens 28 new doping cases for Russian Olympic athletes
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 10 Things to Know…

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 6:23 am
Share

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BERLIN TRUCK ATTACK SUSPECT KILLED IN MILAN POLICE SHOOTOUT

Italian officials say the Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market is dead, ending a Europe-wide manhunt.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

2. WHY A TRUMP CAMPAIGN TACTIC MIGHT MAKE GOVERNING DIFFICULT

Advertisement

As Donald Trump shapes his policy agenda ahead of next month’s inauguration, his trafficking in ambiguity could be a high-risk doctrine once he takes office.

3. OBAMA’S MIXED FOREIGN POLICY LEGACY

The president opened a new era of diplomacy in his presidency while running headlong into limitations: His pragmatic approach to world affairs ultimately couldn’t deliver on his promise to end wars.

4. ALEPPO CONFRONTS VAST DESTRUCTION LEFT BY 4 YEARS OF WAR

Brutal street fighting and punishing bombardments in Aleppo have destroyed thousands of homes, wiped out the city’s industrial base and reduced ancient landmarks to rubble.

5. AUSTRALIA POLICE SAY CHRISTMAS DAY BOMB PLOT FOILED

Five men suspected of planning a series of holiday bomb attacks in the heart of the country’s second-largest city have been detained.

6. HOW CHRISTMAS LOOKS IN NORTH KOREA

Trees, lights, a Christmas song or two, but no hint of the holiday’s real meaning in a country with almost no practicing Christians left.

7. FINAL TEST RESULTS CONFIRM EBOLA VACCINE HIGHLY EFFECTIVE

It’s a major milestone in the search for a vaccine to stop future outbreaks, like the one that killed thousands in West Africa.

8. WHERE WALKING WINTER STREETS REQUIRES FANCY FOOTWEAR

In Alaska’s largest city, innovative entrepreneurs have created imaginative shoes, like boots that click like ruby slippers, instantly sending down titanium spikes to dig into slippery surfaces.

9. WHO’S THE NHL’S NO. 2 ALL-TIME LEADER IN POINTS

Florida Panthers forward and 44-year-old Czech star Jaromir Jagr got career point No. 1,888, breaking a tie with Mark Messier.

10. WHAT “OM TELOLET OM” MEANS

It’s a meme that’s fanning across social media, started by Indonesian children standing on the side of the road yelling for bus and truck drivers to toot their horns, which play a series of jingle-like beeps.

Topics:
Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 10 Things to Know…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Superstars mesh: Curry, Durant thriving as new teammates Next Story IOC opens 28 new doping cases for Russian Olympic athletes