2016 Sports At A Glance

Jan. 1 — Christian McCaffrey set a Rose Bowl record with 368 all-purpose yards, propelling No. 5 Stanford to a 45-16 victory over sixth-ranked Iowa. McCaffrey also became the first player ever to rack up more than 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in a Rose Bowl.

Jan. 1 — Boston native Mike Condon stopped 27 shots to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in the Winter Classic at Foxboro Stadium. The four-goal win was the largest for the event since it began in 2008. A crowd of 67,246 attended on a cloudy day with the temperature for the opening faceoff at 40 degrees.

Jan. 2 — Bram Kohlhausen’s 8-yard touchdown run in the third overtime carried No. 11 TCU to a wild 47-41 victory over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl as the Horned Frogs stormed back from a 31-0 halftime deficit behind a backup quarterback Kohlhausen. The 31-point comeback to win tied the record for a bowl game, matching Texas Tech in the 2006 Insight Bowl against Minnesota. TCU scored on all of its possessions in the second half and overtime.

Jan. 3 — New Orleans’ Drew Brees passed for 323 yards in the Saints’ 20-17 win at Atlanta, his 96th career 300-yard passing game, the most in NFL history. He finished the season with 4,870 passing yards, his NFL-record sixth consecutive season — and seventh overall — with at least 4,500 yards. Brees became the first to lead the league in passing yards six times.

Jan. 3 — Cam Newton passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two other scores in Carolina’s 38-10 win over Tampa Bay. It marked the 31st time Newton threw for a TD and ran for one in the same game, tying Hall of Famer Steve Young for the most in NFL history. Newton reached the mark in his 78th career game, while Young played 169 games in his career. Newton finished the regular season with 35 TD passes and 10 rushing scores, the only player in NFL history with at least 30 and 10 in a single season.

Jan. 3 — Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes, the Chiefs sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr six times, and Kansas City held on for a 23-17 home win over Oakland. The Chiefs (11-5) made the playoffs after a 1-5 start and became the only team in NFL history to win 10 consecutive following a losing streak of five or more games.

Jan. 3 — Brianna Turner scored 20 points and No. 3 Notre Dame gave coach Muffett McGraw her 800th victory, beating Pittsburgh 65-55. McGraw became the 10th coach to reach 800 victories and the sixth-fastest to accomplish the feat.

Jan. 3 — Jimmy Butler broke Michael Jordan’s team record for points in a half, scoring 40 of his 42 after the break to lead the Chicago Bulls over the Toronto Raptors 115-113. Jordan had 39, also in the second half, in a game against Milwaukee in 1989. Butler shot 14 of 19 in the final two quarters after a 1-for-4 start.

Jan. 4 — Perry Ellis had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Devonte Graham hit the go-ahead free throw in the third overtime and top-ranked Kansas outlasted Buddy Hield and second-ranked Oklahoma 109-106. Hield had a career-high 46 points for Oklahoma, but he made two crucial turnovers in the final extra session, then missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jan. 4 — Colorado’s Jarome Iginla became the 19th member of the 600-goal club, scoring a power-play goal in the third period, and the Avalanche beat Los Angeles 4-1.

Jan. 5 — Klay Thompson scored 22 of his 36 points in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 109-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was Golden State’s 33rd win in 35 games, the best record in NBA history through the first 35 games.

Jan. 6 — Ken Griffey Jr. was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame with the highest voting percentage ever, and Mike Piazza was elected in his fourth year on the ballot. Griffey was on 437 of 440 votes in his first appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. His 99.3 percentage topped Tom Seaver’s 98.84 in 1992.

Jan. 7 — The son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack and two Russian officials were banned from track and field for life after an ethics investigation into extortion and doping cover-ups. Banned for life were Papa Massata Diack, who worked as an IAAF consultant; former Russian athletics federation head Valentin Balakhnichev; and Alexei Melnikov, former head coach of Russia’s race-walking and long-distance running programs. The former director of the IAAF’s anti-doping department, Gabriel Dolle, received a five-year ban. The sanctions centered on the case of Russian marathoner Liliya Shobukhova, who was allegedly extorted out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to avoid a doping ban before the 2012 London Olympics.

Jan. 8 — Oakland’s Khalil Mack made history earning a selection at two positions on the 2015 Associated Press All-Pro Team, an NFL first. The second-year Raiders defensive end and outside linebacker drew enough support from a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league to make the squad both spots.

Jan. 9 — Carson Wentz threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores in his first game since mid-October, sending North Dakota State to an unprecedented fifth straight FCS championship with a 37-10 victory over top seed Jacksonville State.

Jan. 9 — Elijah Stewart scored a career-high 27 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 22 seconds left in the fourth overtime, and Southern California beat No. 7 Arizona 103-101.

Jan. 9 — Chris Boswell kicked a 35-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining as the Steelers somehow pulled out an 18-16 victory over Cincinnati in the AFC wild-card game. Pittsburgh moved into field goal position after a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Bengals, one on linebacker Vontaze Burfict and another on Adam Jones after Burfict hit defenseless Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Jan. 10 — Blair Walsh’s 27-yard field goal try into the frigid wind for Minnesota hooked left with 22 seconds remaining, handing the Seattle Seahawks a 10-9 victory over the stunned Vikings in their wild-card round playoff game in below-zero weather. The game kicked off with an official temperature of minus-6 degrees, making it tied for the third-coldest kickoff temperature in league history.

Jan. 10 — Jordan Spieth won Hyundai Tournament of Champions, closing with a 6-under 67 for an eight-shot victory over Patrick Reed. He finished at 30-under 262, joining Ernie Els as the only players in PGA Tour history to finish a 72-hole event at 30 under or lower. Els won at Kapalua in 2003 with a record 31 under.

Jan. 10 — Alex Ovechkin scored his 500th and 501st goals to become the 43rd NHL player to reach the milestone and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-1.

Jan. 11 — Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the first three games of next season for repeated violations of the NFL’s rules against dangerous hits on opposing players. His most recent penalty was for targeting Steelers receiver Antonio Brown after an incompletion during Pittsburgh’s 18-16 playoff win on Jan. 9. Burfict had already been fined four times for dangerous hits on players during the season.

Jan. 11 — No. 2 Alabama won its fourth national title in the last seven seasons. The Crimson Tide outlasted the dynamic play of Deshaun Watson and No. 1 Clemson in a 45-40 victory in the College Football Playoff championship game. Alabama hit Clemson (15-0) with a barrage of big plays, including four touchdowns of at least 50 yards, and used a surprising onside kick early in the fourth quarter to seize control. Watson gave the Tide all it could handle, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

Jan. 12 — Alabama won its 10th Associated Press national championship. The Crimson Tide won their fourth national titles in the past seven years, all under coach Nick Saban. His other titles at Alabama came in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Jan. 12 — The Rams’ move back to Los Angeles was approved by 30 of 32 NFL owners. The decision ended the NFL’s 21-year absence from the nation’s second-largest media market. Rams owner Stan Kroenke will move his team from St. Louis to the site of the old Hollywood Park racetrack in Inglewood, California, about 10 miles from downtown LA.

Jan. 13 — Jerome Valcke was dismissed as secretary general of soccer’s scandal-scarred governing body. Valcke, who had served as FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s top aide, was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Sept. 17, 2015.

Jan. 13 — FIFA fined Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay for anti-gay chants by their national team’s fans. The “insulting and discriminatory chants” came during qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup.

Jan. 13 — The University of Missouri admitted NCAA violations in its men’s basketball program dating to 2011 and banned itself from the postseason this year and vacated all 23 wins from the 2013-14 season.

Jan. 14 — Jimmy Butler scored a career-high 53 points and E’Twaun Moore had seven of his 14 in overtime to lead Chicago to 115-111 win over Philadelphia.

Jan. 14 — Jonathan Toews scored, Corey Crawford made 39 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to extend their winning streak to nine games and move Joel Quenneville into sole possession of second place in career coaching victories. Quenneville, with 783 wins, moved ahead of Al Arbour but still well behind leader Scotty Bowman’s 1,244.

Jan. 16 — Larry Fitzgerald set up and scored the winning touchdown on the third play of overtime, taking a 5-yard pass from Carson Palmer that lifted Arizona past Green Bay 26-20 after Aaron Rodgers’ desperation 41-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Janis on the final play of regulation. Fitzgerald turned a short pass into a 75-yard gain on the first play of overtime to set up his 5-yard shovel pass reception for the winning score.

Jan. 16 — Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski with two touchdown passes and reached over the goal line for another score to lead New England past Kansas City 27-20 and into the AFC championship game. It’s the fifth straight trip to the conference title game for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Jan. 17 — The Carolina Panthers built a 31-0 halftime lead before barely holding off Seattle’s relentless comeback, beating the Seahawks 31-24 to advance to the NFC championship game.

Jan. 17 — Brandon McManus tied the NFL playoff record with five field goals in Denver’s 23-16 victory over Pittsburgh.

Jan. 18 — Oregon State forward Jarmal Reid was suspended for four games, a day after sticking out his leg and tripping a referee late in a loss against Utah. Reid sent referee Tommy Nunez tumbling to the court and was ejected with 2:56 remaining in Utah’s 59-53 win over Oregon State in Salt Lake City.

Jan. 18 — Kemba Walker scored a franchise-record 52 points and the Charlotte Hornets won in double overtime, beating the Utah Jazz 124-119. Walker made 16 of 34 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 3-points. He was 14 of 15 on free throws.

Jan. 18 — Oklahoma, coming off a week with two 2-point wins, received all 65 first-place votes to move to the top of The Associated Press men’s Top 25. The Sooners, No. 1 for the first time in 26 years, became the fifth school to hold the top spot, joining North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan State and Kansas. Later in the evening, No. 19 Iowa State beat Oklahoma 82-77, its first win over a No. 1 team since toppling Wilt Chamberlain’s Kansas Jayhawks in 1957.

Jan. 18 — Duke, after dropping three of its last five games, fell out of The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after 312 straight weeks. The Blue Devils entered on Nov. 29, 1999. It’s the third longest streak in the history of the poll since the rankings began in 1976. Only Tennessee (561) and UConn (423) have had longer runs in the Top 25 and both those streaks are still active.

Jan. 20 — Kathryn Smith was promoted by the Buffalo Bills to take over as special teams quality control coach, making her the first full-time female coach.

Jan. 20 — The Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 123-114, despite Andre Drummond setting an NBA record by missing 23 free throws. Drummond set a career high and franchise record by attempting 36 free throws as he was intentionally fouled 21 times. The previous record for most misses was 22, set by Wilt Chamberlain on Dec. 1, 1967. Drummond finished with 17 points.

Jan, 22 — Cleveland’s David Blatt, the second-year coach who guided the Cavs to the NBA Finals in 2015, was fired despite leading the Eastern Conference standings this season with 30-11 record. Blatt became the first head coach since conferences began in 1970-71 to be fired when his team had the best record in its conference.

Jan. 22 — Stephen Curry scored 39 points and a triple-double, helping coach Steve Kerr win his season debut in the Golden State Warriors’ 122-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Curry also became the first player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in four straight seasons.

Jan. 23 — Gracie Gold bounced back from a shaky short program with a flawless free skate to win her second U.S. Figure Skating title. New champions were crowned in ice dance and pairs, with siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani and Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea each winning their first national title. The Shibutanis overtook defending champs Madison Chock and Evan Bates with a rousing free dance. Kayne and O’Shea earned 142.04 points for the long program for 211.65 total, a U.S. Championships record, for a lopsided win over defending champs Alexa Scimeca and Christopher Knierim.

Jan. 24 — Adam Rippon won his first U.S. figure skating title in a battle artistry vs. athleticism in figure skating. Rippon fell on his only quadruple jump attempt, while runner-up Max Aaron landed two and 16-year-old Nathan Chen did a stunning four but had to settle for third place.

Jan. 24 — Denver cornerback Bradley Roby picked off Tom Brady’s pass on a 2-point try with 12 seconds left to preserve a 20-18 victory for the Broncos over the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. New England had to go for 2 after Brady’s 4-yard touchdown to Rob Gronkowski because Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point in the first quarter, snapping a string of 523 straight makes.

Jan. 24 — Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, and Carolina’s big-play defense stifled Arizona’s top-ranked offense in a 49-15 romp for the NFC championship.

