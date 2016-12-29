76ers-Jazz, Box

Covington 0-11 1-2 1, Ilyasova 7-13 0-0 16, Okafor 6-15 1-1 13, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 3, Stauskas 3-9 2-2 9, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Saric 6-11 1-1 14, Noel 6-10 2-2 14, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-87 7-8 83.
Hayward 6-14 5-5 20, Favors 1-7 2-4 4, Gobert 3-5 3-11 9, Hill 8-10 3-6 21, Hood 7-11 2-2 20, Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Ingles 1-4 0-0 3, Lyles 4-7 0-0 11, Withey 0-0 0-0 0, Diaw 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 2-5 0-0 4, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-73 15-28 100.
|Philadelphia
|24
|27
|23
|9—
|83
|Utah
|22
|27
|21
|30—100
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-24 (Ilyasova 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Saric 1-3, Stauskas 1-4, Rodriguez 1-4, Covington 0-7), Utah 15-26 (Hood 4-6, Lyles 3-5, Hayward 3-6, Hill 2-2, Johnson 2-4, Ingles 1-2, Mack 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Ilyasova 12), Utah 43 (Gobert 13). Assists_Philadelphia 16 (Stauskas, Covington, McConnell 3), Utah 21 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 16, Utah 11.
