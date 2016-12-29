Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story No. 7 Gonzaga beats Pepperdine 92-62 in WCC opener Next Story Rorie paces Montana past Idaho State 74-62
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 76ers-Jazz, Box

76ers-Jazz, Box

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:27 pm
Share
PHILADELPHIA (83)

Covington 0-11 1-2 1, Ilyasova 7-13 0-0 16, Okafor 6-15 1-1 13, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 3, Stauskas 3-9 2-2 9, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Saric 6-11 1-1 14, Noel 6-10 2-2 14, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-87 7-8 83.

UTAH (100)

Hayward 6-14 5-5 20, Favors 1-7 2-4 4, Gobert 3-5 3-11 9, Hill 8-10 3-6 21, Hood 7-11 2-2 20, Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Ingles 1-4 0-0 3, Lyles 4-7 0-0 11, Withey 0-0 0-0 0, Diaw 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 2-5 0-0 4, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-73 15-28 100.

Philadelphia 24 27 23 9— 83
Utah 22 27 21 30—100

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-24 (Ilyasova 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Saric 1-3, Stauskas 1-4, Rodriguez 1-4, Covington 0-7), Utah 15-26 (Hood 4-6, Lyles 3-5, Hayward 3-6, Hill 2-2, Johnson 2-4, Ingles 1-2, Mack 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Ilyasova 12), Utah 43 (Gobert 13). Assists_Philadelphia 16 (Stauskas, Covington, McConnell 3), Utah 21 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 16, Utah 11.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 76ers-Jazz, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story No. 7 Gonzaga beats Pepperdine 92-62 in WCC opener Next Story Rorie paces Montana past Idaho State 74-62