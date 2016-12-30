76ers-Nuggets, Box

Covington 6-12 4-5 19, Ilyasova 8-16 2-2 23, Embiid 5-13 12-14 23, McConnell 6-12 2-2 17, Stauskas 2-7 4-4 10, Thompson 2-6 0-0 5, Noel 4-7 1-4 9, Saric 4-11 5-7 13, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 38-87 32-40 124.
Chandler 4-7 1-2 10, Gallinari 4-11 9-9 18, Jokic 9-12 7-9 25, Mudiay 7-11 5-8 22, Harris 5-12 5-6 17, Barton 4-13 2-3 11, Faried 1-3 4-4 6, Nurkic 1-5 0-0 2, Nelson 4-5 0-0 11, Murray 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-81 33-41 122.
|Philadelphia
|30
|30
|31
|33—124
|Denver
|28
|32
|27
|35—122
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 16-33 (Ilyasova 5-6, McConnell 3-3, Covington 3-6, Stauskas 2-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Embiid 1-5, Saric 0-4), Denver 11-27 (Nelson 3-3, Mudiay 3-5, Harris 2-6, Chandler 1-3, Barton 1-3, Gallinari 1-5, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_Embiid. Rebounds_Philadelphia 42 (Ilyasova 13), Denver 43 (Chandler 8). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (McConnell 8), Denver 29 (Mudiay, Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 33, Denver 26. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.
