AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|90
|55
|41
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|106
|73
|41
|Hershey
|28
|16
|6
|4
|2
|99
|74
|38
|Providence
|29
|15
|7
|4
|3
|86
|82
|37
|Bridgeport
|27
|16
|11
|0
|0
|85
|79
|32
|Springfield
|27
|11
|11
|3
|2
|67
|77
|27
|Hartford
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|77
|109
|24
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|27
|16
|8
|0
|3
|88
|75
|35
|Albany
|29
|16
|12
|0
|1
|81
|78
|33
|St. John’s
|29
|14
|12
|3
|0
|86
|89
|31
|Toronto
|27
|13
|12
|1
|1
|79
|75
|28
|Utica
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|67
|87
|24
|Rochester
|29
|11
|17
|0
|1
|78
|101
|23
|Binghamton
|29
|10
|16
|2
|1
|66
|95
|23
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|28
|18
|7
|1
|2
|96
|68
|39
|Milwaukee
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|82
|74
|37
|Cleveland
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|79
|84
|33
|Chicago
|30
|14
|11
|3
|2
|95
|87
|33
|Manitoba
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|73
|90
|28
|Iowa
|30
|13
|14
|2
|1
|75
|87
|29
|Rockford
|28
|10
|13
|2
|3
|70
|89
|25
|Charlotte
|30
|11
|17
|2
|0
|71
|89
|24
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Stockton
|25
|16
|7
|1
|1
|88
|64
|34
|Tucson
|22
|13
|6
|3
|0
|70
|73
|29
|Ontario
|24
|13
|6
|5
|0
|79
|74
|31
|San Jose
|22
|12
|6
|1
|3
|76
|56
|28
|Texas
|27
|15
|10
|1
|1
|101
|99
|32
|San Diego
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|66
|76
|23
|Bakersfield
|24
|10
|10
|3
|1
|64
|66
|24
|San Antonio
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|69
|84
|26
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
St. John’s at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Albany, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.