AHL Glance

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 11:56 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 28 20 5 3 0 90 59 43
Lehigh Valley 29 20 8 1 0 108 78 41
Hershey 29 17 6 4 2 104 76 40
Providence 30 16 7 4 3 90 84 39
Bridgeport 28 16 12 0 0 87 84 32
Springfield 27 11 11 3 2 67 77 27
Hartford 29 11 14 3 1 82 113 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 27 16 8 0 3 88 75 35
Albany 30 16 13 0 1 83 82 33
St. John’s 30 15 12 3 0 88 90 33
Toronto 28 13 13 1 1 80 77 28
Utica 28 10 14 3 1 67 87 24
Rochester 30 12 17 0 1 83 102 25
Binghamton 30 10 17 2 1 70 100 23
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 28 18 7 1 2 96 68 39
Milwaukee 28 17 8 2 1 84 79 37
Cleveland 29 15 11 1 2 79 84 33
Chicago 31 15 11 3 2 100 89 35
Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28
Iowa 31 14 14 2 1 79 88 31
Rockford 29 10 14 2 3 71 93 25
Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Stockton 26 16 7 2 1 91 68 35
Tucson 22 13 6 3 0 70 73 29
San Jose 23 13 6 1 3 80 59 30
Ontario 24 13 6 5 0 79 74 31
Texas 27 15 10 1 1 101 99 32
San Diego 23 11 11 1 0 66 76 23
Bakersfield 24 10 10 3 1 64 66 24
San Antonio 29 12 15 2 0 69 84 26

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

St. John’s 2, Toronto 1

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2

Providence 4, Albany 2

W-B/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 5, Syracuse 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2

San Jose 4, Stockton 3, OT

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

