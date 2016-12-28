Sports Listen

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 12:39 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 29 21 5 3 0 100 62 45
Lehigh Valley 29 20 8 1 0 108 78 41
Hershey 29 17 6 4 2 104 76 40
Providence 31 17 7 4 3 93 86 41
Bridgeport 28 16 12 0 0 87 84 32
Springfield 28 11 12 3 2 70 82 27
Hartford 30 11 15 3 1 84 114 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 28 16 9 0 3 89 80 35
Albany 30 16 13 0 1 83 82 33
St. John’s 30 15 12 3 0 88 90 33
Toronto 28 13 13 1 1 80 77 28
Utica 28 10 14 3 1 67 87 24
Rochester 30 12 17 0 1 83 102 25
Binghamton 30 10 17 2 1 70 100 23
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 28 18 7 1 2 96 68 39
Milwaukee 28 17 8 2 1 84 79 37
Cleveland 29 15 11 1 2 79 84 33
Chicago 31 15 11 3 2 100 89 35
Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28
Iowa 31 14 14 2 1 79 88 31
Rockford 29 10 14 2 3 71 93 25
Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Tucson 23 14 6 3 0 75 77 31
Stockton 26 16 7 2 1 91 68 35
Ontario 25 14 6 5 0 83 77 33
San Jose 23 13 6 1 3 80 59 30
Texas 28 15 11 1 1 102 101 32
San Diego 24 11 11 1 1 70 81 24
Bakersfield 25 10 10 4 1 67 70 25
San Antonio 30 13 15 2 0 71 85 28

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Monday’s results

St. John’s 2 Toronto 1

Hartford 5 Bridgeport 2

Providence 4 Albany 2

Rochester 5 Syracuse 1

Hershey 5 Lehigh Valley 2

W-B/Scranton 5 Binghamton 4

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 2

Iowa 4 Rockford 1

San Jose 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

Tucson 5 San Diego 4 (SO)

Ontario 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)

Tuesday’s results

Providence 3, Hartford 2

W-B/Scranton 5, Springfield 3

San Antonio 2, Texas 1

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

