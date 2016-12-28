AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|29
|21
|5
|3
|0
|100
|62
|45
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|108
|78
|41
|Hershey
|29
|17
|6
|4
|2
|104
|76
|40
|Providence
|31
|17
|7
|4
|3
|93
|86
|41
|Bridgeport
|28
|16
|12
|0
|0
|87
|84
|32
|Springfield
|28
|11
|12
|3
|2
|70
|82
|27
|Hartford
|30
|11
|15
|3
|1
|84
|114
|26
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|28
|16
|9
|0
|3
|89
|80
|35
|Albany
|30
|16
|13
|0
|1
|83
|82
|33
|St. John’s
|30
|15
|12
|3
|0
|88
|90
|33
|Toronto
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|80
|77
|28
|Utica
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|67
|87
|24
|Rochester
|30
|12
|17
|0
|1
|83
|102
|25
|Binghamton
|30
|10
|17
|2
|1
|70
|100
|23
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|28
|18
|7
|1
|2
|96
|68
|39
|Milwaukee
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|84
|79
|37
|Cleveland
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|79
|84
|33
|Chicago
|31
|15
|11
|3
|2
|100
|89
|35
|Manitoba
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|73
|90
|28
|Iowa
|31
|14
|14
|2
|1
|79
|88
|31
|Rockford
|29
|10
|14
|2
|3
|71
|93
|25
|Charlotte
|30
|11
|17
|2
|0
|71
|89
|24
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tucson
|23
|14
|6
|3
|0
|75
|77
|31
|Stockton
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|91
|68
|35
|Ontario
|25
|14
|6
|5
|0
|83
|77
|33
|San Jose
|23
|13
|6
|1
|3
|80
|59
|30
|Texas
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|102
|101
|32
|San Diego
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|70
|81
|24
|Bakersfield
|25
|10
|10
|4
|1
|67
|70
|25
|San Antonio
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|71
|85
|28
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Monday’s results
St. John’s 2 Toronto 1
Hartford 5 Bridgeport 2
Providence 4 Albany 2
Rochester 5 Syracuse 1
Hershey 5 Lehigh Valley 2
W-B/Scranton 5 Binghamton 4
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 2
Iowa 4 Rockford 1
San Jose 4 Stockton 3 (OT)
Tucson 5 San Diego 4 (SO)
Ontario 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)
Providence 3, Hartford 2
W-B/Scranton 5, Springfield 3
San Antonio 2, Texas 1
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:30 p.m.