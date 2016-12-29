AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|29
|21
|5
|3
|0
|100
|62
|45
|Lehigh Valley
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|112
|80
|43
|Hershey
|30
|17
|6
|5
|2
|106
|79
|41
|Providence
|31
|17
|7
|4
|3
|93
|86
|41
|Bridgeport
|29
|17
|12
|0
|0
|92
|88
|34
|Springfield
|29
|11
|12
|4
|2
|74
|87
|28
|Hartford
|30
|11
|15
|3
|1
|84
|114
|26
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|29
|17
|9
|0
|3
|92
|82
|37
|St. John’s
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|92
|93
|35
|Albany
|30
|16
|13
|0
|1
|83
|82
|33
|Toronto
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|81
|80
|28
|Utica
|29
|10
|14
|4
|1
|70
|91
|25
|Rochester
|31
|12
|18
|0
|1
|85
|106
|25
|Binghamton
|31
|11
|17
|2
|1
|73
|101
|25
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|29
|19
|7
|1
|2
|99
|70
|41
|Milwaukee
|29
|18
|8
|2
|1
|87
|79
|39
|Chicago
|32
|16
|11
|3
|2
|106
|91
|37
|Cleveland
|30
|15
|12
|1
|2
|81
|87
|33
|Manitoba
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|73
|90
|28
|Iowa
|32
|14
|15
|2
|1
|79
|91
|31
|Rockford
|30
|10
|15
|2
|3
|73
|99
|25
|Charlotte
|30
|11
|17
|2
|0
|71
|89
|24
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tucson
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|79
|78
|33
|Ontario
|26
|15
|6
|5
|0
|85
|78
|35
|San Jose
|24
|14
|6
|1
|3
|84
|60
|32
|Stockton
|27
|16
|8
|2
|1
|92
|72
|35
|Texas
|29
|15
|12
|1
|1
|102
|105
|32
|San Diego
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|75
|83
|27
|Bakersfield
|26
|10
|11
|4
|1
|68
|74
|25
|San Antonio
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|71
|85
|28
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
St. John’s 4, Utica 3, OT
Syracuse 3, Hershey 2, OT
Grand Rapids 3, Cleveland 2
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 2
Binghamton 3, Toronto 1
Chicago 6, Rockford 2
Milwaukee 3, Iowa 0
Tucson 4 Stockton 1
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 1
San Diego 4, Texas 0
Toronto at Albany, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Albany at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
St. John’s at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.
W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.