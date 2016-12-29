Sports Listen

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:39 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 29 21 5 3 0 100 62 45
Lehigh Valley 30 21 8 1 0 112 80 43
Hershey 30 17 6 5 2 106 79 41
Providence 31 17 7 4 3 93 86 41
Bridgeport 29 17 12 0 0 92 88 34
Springfield 29 11 12 4 2 74 87 28
Hartford 30 11 15 3 1 84 114 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 29 17 9 0 3 92 82 37
St. John’s 31 16 12 3 0 92 93 35
Albany 30 16 13 0 1 83 82 33
Toronto 29 13 14 1 1 81 80 28
Utica 29 10 14 4 1 70 91 25
Rochester 31 12 18 0 1 85 106 25
Binghamton 31 11 17 2 1 73 101 25
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 29 19 7 1 2 99 70 41
Milwaukee 29 18 8 2 1 87 79 39
Chicago 32 16 11 3 2 106 91 37
Cleveland 30 15 12 1 2 81 87 33
Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28
Iowa 32 14 15 2 1 79 91 31
Rockford 30 10 15 2 3 73 99 25
Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Tucson 24 15 6 3 0 79 78 33
Ontario 26 15 6 5 0 85 78 35
San Jose 24 14 6 1 3 84 60 32
Stockton 27 16 8 2 1 92 72 35
Texas 29 15 12 1 1 102 105 32
San Diego 26 12 11 2 1 75 83 27
Bakersfield 26 10 11 4 1 68 74 25
San Antonio 30 13 15 2 0 71 85 28

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday’s games

St. John’s 4, Utica 3, OT

Syracuse 3, Hershey 2, OT

Grand Rapids 3, Cleveland 2

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 2

Binghamton 3, Toronto 1

Chicago 6, Rockford 2

Milwaukee 3, Iowa 0

Tucson 4 Stockton 1

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 1

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Albany, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Albany at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

St. John’s at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

