AHL Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts W-B/Scranton 30 21 6 3 0 102 67 45 Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44 Hershey 31 18 6 5 2 112 81 43 Providence 32 18 7 4 3 98 88 43 Bridgeport 30 17 13 0 0 94 94 34 Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30 Hartford 31 11 16 3 1 86 117 26 North Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Syracuse 30 17 9 0 4 94 85 38 St. John’s 32 17 12 3 0 94 94 37 Albany 31 17 13 0 1 87 84 35 Toronto 30 13 15 1 1 83 84 28 Utica 30 10 14 5 1 71 93 26 Rochester 32 13 18 0 1 89 109 27 Binghamton 32 12 17 2 1 76 103 27 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Grand Rapids 30 19 8 1 2 99 74 41 Milwaukee 29 18 8 2 1 87 79 39 Chicago 32 16 11 3 2 106 91 37 Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35 Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28 Iowa 32 14 15 2 1 79 91 31 Rockford 30 10 15 2 3 73 99 25 Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24 Pacific Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Tucson 24 15 6 3 0 79 78 33 Ontario 26 15 6 5 0 85 78 35 San Jose 24 14 6 1 3 84 60 32 Stockton 27 16 8 2 1 92 72 35 Texas 29 15 12 1 1 102 105 32 San Diego 26 12 11 2 1 75 83 27 Bakersfield 26 10 11 4 1 68 74 25 San Antonio 30 13 15 2 0 71 85 28

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO

St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Albany at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

St. John’s at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.