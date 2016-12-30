Sports Listen

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:20 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 30 21 6 3 0 102 67 45
Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44
Hershey 31 18 6 5 2 112 81 43
Providence 32 18 7 4 3 98 88 43
Bridgeport 30 17 13 0 0 94 94 34
Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30
Hartford 31 11 16 3 1 86 117 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 30 17 9 0 4 94 85 38
St. John’s 32 17 12 3 0 94 94 37
Albany 31 17 13 0 1 87 84 35
Toronto 30 13 15 1 1 83 84 28
Utica 30 10 14 5 1 71 93 26
Rochester 32 13 18 0 1 89 109 27
Binghamton 32 12 17 2 1 76 103 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 30 19 8 1 2 99 74 41
Milwaukee 29 18 8 2 1 87 79 39
Chicago 32 16 11 3 2 106 91 37
Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35
Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28
Iowa 32 14 15 2 1 79 91 31
Rockford 30 10 15 2 3 73 99 25
Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Tucson 24 15 6 3 0 79 78 33
Ontario 26 15 6 5 0 85 78 35
San Jose 24 14 6 1 3 84 60 32
Stockton 27 16 8 2 1 92 72 35
Texas 29 15 12 1 1 102 105 32
San Diego 26 12 11 2 1 75 83 27
Bakersfield 26 10 11 4 1 68 74 25
San Antonio 30 13 15 2 0 71 85 28

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO

St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Albany at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

St. John’s at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Sports News
