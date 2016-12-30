AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|30
|21
|6
|3
|0
|102
|67
|45
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|115
|84
|44
|Hershey
|31
|18
|6
|5
|2
|112
|81
|43
|Providence
|32
|18
|7
|4
|3
|98
|88
|43
|Bridgeport
|30
|17
|13
|0
|0
|94
|94
|34
|Springfield
|30
|12
|12
|4
|2
|77
|89
|30
|Hartford
|31
|11
|16
|3
|1
|86
|117
|26
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|30
|17
|9
|0
|4
|94
|85
|38
|St. John’s
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|94
|94
|37
|Albany
|31
|17
|13
|0
|1
|87
|84
|35
|Toronto
|30
|13
|15
|1
|1
|83
|84
|28
|Utica
|30
|10
|14
|5
|1
|71
|93
|26
|Rochester
|32
|13
|18
|0
|1
|89
|109
|27
|Binghamton
|32
|12
|17
|2
|1
|76
|103
|27
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|30
|19
|8
|1
|2
|99
|74
|41
|Milwaukee
|29
|18
|8
|2
|1
|87
|79
|39
|Chicago
|32
|16
|11
|3
|2
|106
|91
|37
|Cleveland
|31
|16
|12
|1
|2
|85
|87
|35
|Manitoba
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|73
|90
|28
|Iowa
|32
|14
|15
|2
|1
|79
|91
|31
|Rockford
|30
|10
|15
|2
|3
|73
|99
|25
|Charlotte
|30
|11
|17
|2
|0
|71
|89
|24
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tucson
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|79
|78
|33
|Ontario
|26
|15
|6
|5
|0
|85
|78
|35
|San Jose
|24
|14
|6
|1
|3
|84
|60
|32
|Stockton
|27
|16
|8
|2
|1
|92
|72
|35
|Texas
|29
|15
|12
|1
|1
|102
|105
|32
|San Diego
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|75
|83
|27
|Bakersfield
|26
|10
|11
|4
|1
|68
|74
|25
|San Antonio
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|71
|85
|28
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
San Diego 4, Texas 0
Albany 4, Toronto 2
Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0
Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2
Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO
St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT
Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Albany at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
St. John’s at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.
W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.