Previous Story The Latest: Clemson leads 3-0 after Huegel's field goal
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:44 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 30 21 6 3 0 102 67 45
Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44
Providence 33 19 7 4 3 102 89 45
Hershey 32 18 7 5 2 113 85 43
Bridgeport 30 17 13 0 0 94 94 34
Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30
Hartford 32 11 17 3 1 87 120 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 30 17 9 0 4 94 85 38
Albany 32 18 13 0 1 90 85 37
St. John’s 32 17 12 3 0 94 94 37
Toronto 30 13 15 1 1 83 84 28
Utica 30 10 14 5 1 71 93 26
Rochester 32 13 18 0 1 89 109 27
Binghamton 32 12 17 2 1 76 103 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 30 19 8 1 2 99 74 41
Milwaukee 30 18 8 2 2 90 83 40
Chicago 34 18 11 3 2 115 96 41
Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35
Manitoba 29 12 12 3 2 75 93 29
Iowa 34 14 17 2 1 82 100 31
Rockford 31 11 15 2 3 77 100 27
Charlotte 31 12 17 2 0 74 91 26
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Ontario 27 16 6 5 0 89 79 37
Tucson 25 15 7 3 0 81 83 33
San Jose 25 14 7 1 3 86 67 32
Stockton 28 16 9 2 1 93 76 35
Texas 29 15 12 1 1 102 105 32
San Diego 26 12 11 2 1 75 83 27
Bakersfield 27 11 11 4 1 75 76 27
San Antonio 31 14 15 2 0 76 87 30

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO

St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3, SO

Charlotte 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Rockford 4, Iowa 1

San Antonio 5, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 7, San Jose 2

Ontario 4 Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 5, Iowa 2

Albany 3, Hartford 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

St. John’s at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
