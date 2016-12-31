AHL Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts W-B/Scranton 30 21 6 3 0 102 67 45 Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44 Providence 33 19 7 4 3 102 89 45 Hershey 32 18 7 5 2 113 85 43 Bridgeport 30 17 13 0 0 94 94 34 Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30 Hartford 32 11 17 3 1 87 120 26 North Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Syracuse 31 18 9 0 4 101 90 40 Albany 32 18 13 0 1 90 85 37 St. John’s 33 17 13 3 0 99 101 37 Toronto 30 13 15 1 1 83 84 28 Rochester 33 14 18 0 1 95 112 29 Binghamton 32 12 17 2 1 76 103 27 Utica 31 10 15 5 1 74 99 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Grand Rapids 30 19 8 1 2 99 74 41 Milwaukee 30 18 8 2 2 90 83 40 Chicago 34 18 11 3 2 115 96 41 Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35 Manitoba 29 12 12 3 2 75 93 29 Iowa 34 14 17 2 1 82 100 31 Rockford 31 11 15 2 3 77 100 27 Charlotte 31 12 17 2 0 74 91 26 Pacific Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Ontario 27 16 6 5 0 89 79 37 Tucson 25 15 7 3 0 81 83 33 San Jose 25 14 7 1 3 86 67 32 Stockton 28 16 9 2 1 93 76 35 Texas 29 15 12 1 1 102 105 32 San Diego 26 12 11 2 1 75 83 27 Bakersfield 27 11 11 4 1 75 76 27 San Antonio 31 14 15 2 0 76 87 30

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO

St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3, SO

Charlotte 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Rockford 4, Iowa 1

San Antonio 5, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 7, San Jose 2

Ontario 4 Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 5, Iowa 2

Albany 3, Hartford 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 7, St. John’s 5

Rochester 6, Utica 3

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6:05 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled