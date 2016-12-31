Sports Listen

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:43 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 31 21 7 3 0 104 70 45
Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44
Providence 33 19 7 4 3 102 89 45
Hershey 32 18 7 5 2 113 85 43
Bridgeport 30 17 13 0 0 94 94 34
Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30
Hartford 32 11 17 3 1 87 120 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 31 18 9 0 4 101 90 40
Albany 32 18 13 0 1 90 85 37
St. John’s 33 17 13 3 0 99 101 37
Toronto 30 13 15 1 1 83 84 28
Rochester 33 14 18 0 1 95 112 29
Binghamton 33 13 17 2 1 79 105 29
Utica 31 10 15 5 1 74 99 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 31 20 8 1 2 104 76 43
Milwaukee 30 18 8 2 2 90 83 40
Chicago 34 18 11 3 2 115 96 41
Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35
Manitoba 29 12 12 3 2 75 93 29
Iowa 34 14 17 2 1 82 100 31
Rockford 32 11 16 2 3 79 105 27
Charlotte 31 12 17 2 0 74 91 26
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Ontario 27 16 6 5 0 89 79 37
San Jose 26 15 7 1 3 90 68 34
Tucson 26 15 8 3 0 83 87 33
Stockton 28 16 9 2 1 93 76 35
San Diego 27 13 11 2 1 78 84 29
Texas 30 15 13 1 1 103 108 32
San Antonio 32 15 15 2 0 80 89 32
Bakersfield 28 11 12 4 1 76 80 27

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO

St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3, SO

Charlotte 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Rockford 4, Iowa 1

San Antonio 5, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 7, San Jose 2

Ontario 4 Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 5, Iowa 2

Albany 3, Hartford 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 7, St. John’s 5

Rochester 6, Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Binghamton 3, W-B/Scranton 2

San Diego 3, Texas 1

San Antonio 4, Tucson 2

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

