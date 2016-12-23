Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press Next Story Clippers bench leads them past Spurs 106-101
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Akron wins Don Haskins…

Akron wins Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 3:05 am
Share

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Johnson had 15 points and 13 boards and Akron beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-60 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship game on Thursday night.

The Zips (10-3) overcame a slow start in which they trailed UMES (2-12) for the majority of the first 10 minutes. Akron took the lead during a 12-0 run capped at 25-20 on Antino Jackson’s tip-in with 6:41 left in the first half.

The Hawks closed within 34-32 on the first basket of the second half, but the Zips had a 12-2 run and later pushed into a double-digit lead for good at 48-38 on Jimond Ivey’s layup with 13:23 left.

See how your federal salary compares to other feds.

Ivey and Jackson added 13 points each. Kwan Cheatham Jr. and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 10 apiece. It was Akron’s second championship this season — the Zips also won the Savannah Invitational.

Advertisement

Dontae Caldwell scored 17 and Bakari Copeland 15 to lead UMES.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Akron wins Don Haskins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press Next Story Clippers bench leads them past Spurs 106-101