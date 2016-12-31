Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Longwood beats High Point 60-55 on Lane’s 18-PT effort
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alabama wears down Washington…

Alabama wears down Washington for 24-7 victory in Peach Bowl

By PAUL NEWBERRY December 31, 2016 6:34 pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal Saturday.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Advertisement

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban. The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson — who were meeting later Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl — in the Jan. 9 championship game.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alabama wears down Washington…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Longwood beats High Point 60-55 on Lane’s 18-PT effort