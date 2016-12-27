Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll Next Story Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Male Athlete of…

AP Male Athlete of the Year

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 1:21 pm
Share

2016 — LeBron James, basketball

2015 — Stephen Curry, basketball

2014 — Madison Bumgarner, baseball-x

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

2013 — LeBron James, basketball

Advertisement

2012 — Michael Phelps, swimming

2011 — Aaron Rodgers, football

2010 — Drew Brees, football

2009 — Jimmie Johnson, auto racing

2008 — Michael Phelps, swimming

2007 — Tom Brady, football

2006 — Tiger Woods, golf-x

2005 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2004 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2003 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2002 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2001 — Barry Bonds, baseball

2000 — Tiger Woods, golf

1999 — Tiger Woods, golf

1998 — Mark McGwire, baseball

1997 — Tiger Woods, golf

1996 — Michael Johnson, track and field

1995 — Cal Ripken, baseball

1994 — George Foreman, boxing

1993 — Michael Jordan, basketball

1992 — Michael Jordan, basketball

1991 — Michael Jordan, basketball

1990 — Joe Montana, football

1989 — Joe Montana, football

1988 — Orel Hershiser, baseball

1987 — Ben Johnson, track and field

1986 — Larry Bird, basketball

1985 — Dwight Gooden, baseball

1984 — Carl Lewis, track and field

1983 — Carl Lewis, track and field

1982 — Wayne Gretzky, hockey

1981 — John McEnroe, tennis-x

1980 — U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

1979 — Willie Stargell, baseball

1978 — Ron Guidry, baseball

1977 — Steve Cauthen, horse racing

1976 — Bruce Jenner, decathlon

1975 — Fred Lynn, baseball

1974 — Muhammad Ali, boxing

1973 — O.J. Simpson, football

1972 — Mark Spitz, swimming

1971 — Lee Trevino, golf

1970 — George Blanda, football

1969 — Tom Seaver, baseball

1968 — Denny McLain, baseball

1967 — Carl Yastrzemski, baseball

1966 — Frank Robinson, baseball

1965 — Sandy Koufax, baseball

1964 — Don Schollander, swimming

1963 — Sandy Koufax, baseball

1962 — Maury Wills, baseball

1961 — Roger Maris, baseball

1960 — Rafer Johnson, track

1959 — Ingemar Johansson, boxing

1958 — Herb Elliott, track

1957 — Ted Williams, baseball

1956 — Mickey Mantle, baseball

1955 — Hopalong Cassady, football

1954 — Willie Mays, baseball

1953 — Ben Hogan, golf

1952 — Bob Mathias, track-football

1951 — Dick Kazmaier, football

1950 — Jim Konstanty, baseball

1949 — Leon Hart, football

1948 — Lou Boudreau, baseball

1947 — Johnny Lujack, football

1946 — Glenn Davis, football

1945 — Byron Nelson, golf-x

1944 — Byron Nelson, golf

1943 — Gunder Haegg, track

1942 — Frank Sinkwich, football

1941 — Joe DiMaggio, baseball

1940 — Tom Harmon, football

1939 — Nile Kinnick, football

1938 — Don Budge, tennis

1937 — Don Budge, tennis

1936 — Jesse Owens, track-x

1935 — Joe Louis, boxing

1934 — Dizzy Dean, baseball

1933 — Carl Hubbell, baseball

1932 — Gene Sarazen, golf

1931 — Pepper Martin, baseball

x-both male and female winners were from the same sport

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Male Athlete of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll Next Story Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season