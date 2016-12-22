Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Talley, Stith lead Old Dominion to 65-46 win over Howard Next Story Oregon State hires Scott Barnes as athletic director
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: Indians, Encarnacion…

AP source: Indians, Encarnacion agree to contract

By TOM WITHERS December 22, 2016 9:40 pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the AL champion Cleveland Indians have agreed to a contract with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

The sides agreed to terms Thursday night and the deal is contingent upon the 33-year-old Encarnacion passing a physical after the holidays, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

Encarnacion had 42 home runs and an AL-high 127 RBIs last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost to Cleveland in the AL Championship Series. Over the past five seasons, he’s averaged 39 homers and 110 RBIs in 145 games.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

The signing would bolster the Indians’ lineup and could help get them back to the World Series. Despite being without two starting pitchers, Cleveland took a 3-1 lead in the Series before the Chicago Cubs rallied to win in seven games.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: Indians, Encarnacion…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Talley, Stith lead Old Dominion to 65-46 win over Howard Next Story Oregon State hires Scott Barnes as athletic director