Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Polanco scores 17, SE Louisiana tops Abilene Christian 75-53
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bears LB McPhee to…

Bears LB McPhee to miss finale because of shoulder injury

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 5:49 pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears’ season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.

McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Chicago is last in the NFC North at 3-12.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bears LB McPhee to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Polanco scores 17, SE Louisiana tops Abilene Christian 75-53