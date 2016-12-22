Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Mostella helps Tennessee outlast East Tennessee State 72-68 Next Story AP source: Indians, Encarnacion agree to $60M, 3-year deal
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Belmont uses 21-point burst…

Belmont uses 21-point burst to beat Cleveland State

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 10:22 pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Bradds scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Belmont defeated Cleveland State 88-61 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ fifth victory in their last six games.

Belmont led by five, 40-35, at halftime before outscoring Cleveland State 21-0 over a 7 ½-minute span of the second half that left the Bruins up 30 with 5:25 to go.

Amanze Egekeze made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Belmont with Kevin McClain adding 13 points and Nick Smith 10. Austin Luke had eight assists. The Bruins shot 52 percent in the first half and 61 percent in the second.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

Rob Edwards and Anthony Wright scored 14 points each for the Vikings (4-8), who have lost three of their last four games. Demonte Flannigan added 11 points.

Advertisement

The Vikings made only 5 of 24 from the arc while Belmont was going 14 of 30.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Belmont uses 21-point burst…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Mostella helps Tennessee outlast East Tennessee State 72-68 Next Story AP source: Indians, Encarnacion agree to $60M, 3-year deal