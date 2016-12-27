Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Carr has surgery as Raiders prepare for life with McGloin
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blackhawks activate Anisimov, place…

Blackhawks activate Anisimov, place Hossa on IR

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 7:56 pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Blackhawks have activated center Artem Anisimov off injured reserve and placed veteran right wing Marian Hossa on IR retroactive to Dec. 20.

Chicago announced the moves Tuesday prior to a game against the Winnipeg Jets. Both forwards have been sidelined by upper-body injuries.

Anisimov was put on injured reserve last Thursday and missed three games. His 14 goals and 27 points both rank third on Chicago.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Hossa has been out since leaving early in a loss to Ottawa a week ago. He leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals.

Advertisement

Coach Joel Quenneville says Hossa will probably miss Chicago’s next three games and will “hopefully be ready to come back” when the Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blackhawks activate Anisimov, place…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Carr has surgery as Raiders prepare for life with McGloin