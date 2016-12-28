Blossomgame leads Clemson to 87-73 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jaron Blossomgame scored 20 points and Clemson won its eighth straight game with an 87-73 victory over UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

The Tigers’ win streak matched the longest since 2010-11, coach Brad Brownell’s first season with the program. That was also the last time Clemson (10-2) reached double-figure victories before the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play — and was the only time Brownell led the program to the NCAA Tournament.

Avry Holmes had 13 points and Texas A&M transfer Elijah Thomas 12 points in his third game with the Tigers. Sidy Djitte added 11 points and eight rebounds. It was the fourth time this season Blossomgame finished with 20 or more points.

Denzel Ingram had 20 points to lead UNC Wilmington (11-2). C.J. Bryce finished with 18 points in the Seahawks only regular-season game against a Power Five opponent.

UNCW struggled to find its shot early on. The Seahawks were under 30-percent shooting the first 20 minutes and made just three of the 17 3-pointers they tried in the period. Leading scorer Chris Flemmings finished the half with two points, making just one of his four attempts.

Flemmings ended with seven points, 10 fewer than his average, and was 0-of-7 on 3-pointers.

Still, the Seahawks grabbed an 18-17 lead on Bryce’s tip-in with 10 minutes gone. That’s when Clemson struck with a 23-7 run to take control. Thomas had six points and a block in that stretch as the Tigers moved in front 40-25.

Clemson eventually built a 24-point lead, but UNCW outscored the Tigers 18-8 over the final seven minutes to cut into the big margin.

Brownell was UNCW’s coach for four seasons from 2002-06, leading the Seahawks to two NCAA trips.

THE BIG PICTURE

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks and their followers made a lot of this one because of Brad Brownell’s successful ties to the program. But UNC Wilmington hadn’t played a Power Five opponent all season — and won’t again without making the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s taller, stronger players gave the Seahawks fits from the outside as they shot 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Clemson: The Tigers struggled at times with UNCW’s in-your-face pressure and will likely see more of that once ACC play starts this weekend. Clemson’s ball-handlers will have to take better care of things if team hopes to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010-11. Guards Shelton Mitchell, Marcquise Reed and Gabe DeVoe combined for eight of Clemson’s 13 turnovers.

UP NEXT

UNC Wilmington opens Colonial Athletic Association play when it travels to Towson on Saturday.

Clemson also starts league play on the road, opening the Atlantic Coast Conference season at Wake Forest on Saturday.