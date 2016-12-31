Sports Listen

Brantley scores 19, Charleston beats Elon to open CAA play

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:13 pm
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley scored a season-high 19 points with nine rebounds and Charleston beat Elon 66-54 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Brantley had 12 points in the first half to help Charleston build a 35-25 lead. The Cougars didn’t allow a made field goal in the second half until the 13:32 mark as they opened on an 11-0 run — with scoring from five different players — for a 21-point lead.

Joe Chealey added 10 points with six assists for Charleston (10-4). Freshman Chevez Goodwin scored eight points and set a career high with six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Cougars made seven 3s in the first half but were just 1 of 10 in the second.

Tyler Seibring had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Dmitri Thompson added 13 and nine for Elon (8-6), which was just 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

Sports News
