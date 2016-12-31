Brantley scores 19, Charleston beats Elon to open CAA play

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley scored a season-high 19 points with nine rebounds and Charleston beat Elon 66-54 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.
Brantley had 12 points in the first half to help Charleston build a 35-25 lead. The Cougars didn’t allow a made field goal in the second half until the 13:32 mark as they opened on an 11-0 run — with scoring from five different players — for a 21-point lead.
Joe Chealey added 10 points with six assists for Charleston (10-4). Freshman Chevez Goodwin scored eight points and set a career high with six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
The Cougars made seven 3s in the first half but were just 1 of 10 in the second.
Tyler Seibring had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Dmitri Thompson added 13 and nine for Elon (8-6), which was just 3 of 20 from 3-point range.