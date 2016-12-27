Sports Listen

Brother of ex-NFL player gunned down in New Orleans

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 12:07 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say the brother of a former NFL player was gunned down near New Orleans Lakefront Airport while he was visiting his mother for the holidays.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse tells news outlets that 38-year-old Robert Smith died at the scene Monday morning from a gunshot wound. The victim’s brother is former New York Jets wide receiver Courtney Smith.

Courtney Smith tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2hK2JeI ) that their mother heard the gunshots outside her home and saw her son lying in the front yard. The victim was visiting from Lafayette.

Courtney Smith, who attended South Alabama, was signed by the Jets in July 2011 and waived a month later.

