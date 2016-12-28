Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hurricanes Next Story Wednesday’s Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brown's 14 FTs help…

Brown’s 14 FTs help New Mexico beat Fresno State 78-73

By GLEN ROSALES December 28, 2016 11:31 pm
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elijah Brown had 19 points off the bench, including all 14 of his free-throw attempts, to lead New Mexico to a 78-73 win over Fresno State in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Tim Williams added 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting for the Lobos. Obij Aget added 12 points and Dane Kuiper chipped in 10. Brown made just 2 of 10 field goals.

Jahmel Taylor scored 17 points and Karachi Edo had 15 to lead Fresno State (8-5, 0-1).

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

New Mexico (8-5, 1-0) appeared to take control midway through the first half with a 16-6 run to go up 29-15. But Fresno State closed the half with a 13-1 surge to pull to 36-34 at the break.

Advertisement

The Lobos clinched the game from the line, hitting 15 of 16 free throws over the final 5:31.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brown's 14 FTs help…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hurricanes Next Story Wednesday’s Scores