Brown’s 14 FTs help New Mexico beat Fresno State 78-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elijah Brown had 19 points off the bench, including all 14 of his free-throw attempts, to lead New Mexico to a 78-73 win over Fresno State in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Tim Williams added 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting for the Lobos. Obij Aget added 12 points and Dane Kuiper chipped in 10. Brown made just 2 of 10 field goals.

Jahmel Taylor scored 17 points and Karachi Edo had 15 to lead Fresno State (8-5, 0-1).

New Mexico (8-5, 1-0) appeared to take control midway through the first half with a 16-6 run to go up 29-15. But Fresno State closed the half with a 13-1 surge to pull to 36-34 at the break.

Advertisement

The Lobos clinched the game from the line, hitting 15 of 16 free throws over the final 5:31.