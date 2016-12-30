Bucks-Timberwolves, Box

Antetokounmpo 11-14 3-4 25, Snell 2-7 0-1 5, Parker 8-14 2-4 20, Henson 2-4 0-2 4, Brogdon 4-8 2-2 11, Beasley 5-10 2-2 12, Novak 1-1 0-0 3, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Teletovic 2-4 2-2 8, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 4-10 0-0 8, Terry 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-74 11-17 99.
Wiggins 10-18 11-13 31, Towns 7-12 4-6 18, Dieng 3-6 0-0 6, LaVine 9-17 0-0 24, Rubio 2-4 0-0 5, Muhammad 8-13 2-2 22, Bjelica 4-6 0-0 10, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-77 17-21 116.
|Milwaukee
|21
|27
|23
|28—
|99
|Minnesota
|34
|21
|30
|31—116
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 8-18 (Parker 2-4, Teletovic 2-4, Terry 1-1, Novak 1-1, Brogdon 1-2, Snell 1-5, Beasley 0-1), Minnesota 13-25 (LaVine 6-9, Muhammad 4-5, Bjelica 2-3, Rubio 1-3, Towns 0-2, Wiggins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 30 (Antetokounmpo 7), Minnesota 34 (Towns 16). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 5), Minnesota 30 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Minnesota 17. A_17,779 (19,356).
