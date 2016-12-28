Burns scores winner as Sharks down Ducks in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored 3:46 into overtime, Martin Jones stopped 34 shots and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

Burns took a pass from Joe Pavelski and made two quick fakes before beating John Gibson for the game-winner. Jakob Silfverberg of the Ducks redirected a shot by Ryan Kesler between Jones’ legs to tie the game 2-2 with 6:25 remaining in regulation.

The Sharks improved to 6-1 in overtime or shootouts this season.

Advertisement

Ondrej Kase scored and Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped three straight.