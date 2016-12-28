Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Craig Sager-themed pins benefiting foundation to go on sale Next Story Romeo’s 25 leads No. 9 Washington past Washington St 94-63
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Burns scores winner as…

Burns scores winner as Sharks down Ducks in OT

By DAN GREENSPAN December 28, 2016 12:49 am
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored 3:46 into overtime, Martin Jones stopped 34 shots and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

Burns took a pass from Joe Pavelski and made two quick fakes before beating John Gibson for the game-winner. Jakob Silfverberg of the Ducks redirected a shot by Ryan Kesler between Jones’ legs to tie the game 2-2 with 6:25 remaining in regulation.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Sharks improved to 6-1 in overtime or shootouts this season.

Advertisement

Ondrej Kase scored and Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped three straight.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Burns scores winner as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Craig Sager-themed pins benefiting foundation to go on sale Next Story Romeo’s 25 leads No. 9 Washington past Washington St 94-63