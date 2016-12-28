Sports Listen

Sports News

Cam Newton scores with visit to boy battling heart condition

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:15 am
ATLANTA (AP) — Cam Newton surprised a 10-year-old boy with a serious heart condition, and got a big hug in return.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback visited Taylor Deckard in an Atlanta children’s hospital Tuesday. Taylor was wearing Newton’s No. 2 Auburn jersey at the time.

When Newton asked him how he was doing, Taylor climbed out of bed and hugged him. During the long embrace, Newton said, “I feel your heart. It’s going 1,000 miles an hour.”

Newton appeared touched by the moment in the video posted by Auburn. He twice said, “Aw, man.”

Taylor initially pouted after his parents told him to turn off his tablet. Then Newton walked in saying, “What’s going on buddy?”

