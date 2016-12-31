Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Wintering, Portland beat Pepperdine 73-60 Next Story Canadiens-Penguins Sum
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens-Penguins Sums

Canadiens-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 10:09 pm
Share
Montreal 1 1 1 0—3
Pittsburgh 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Radulov 8 (Weber, Byron), 4:07. Penalties_Petry, MTL, (tripping), 5:05; Plekanec, MTL, (delay of game), 8:34; Danault, MTL, (slashing), 15:21.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 9 (Hagelin, Malkin), 1:07. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 12 (Hagelin, Maatta), 4:28. 4, Montreal, Byron 12 (Petry), 19:21. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 11:18; Daley, PIT, (high sticking), 15:52.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Flynn 4 (Carr), 2:04. 6, Pittsburgh, Sheary 9 (Letang, Schultz), 19:05. Penalties_Byron, MTL, (holding), 16:32.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Malkin 16 (Kessel, Letang), 1:54 (pp). Penalties_Montreal bench, served by Lehkonen (too many men on the ice), 1:10.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-18-11_40. Pittsburgh 10-14-13-4_41.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 18-5-4 (41 shots-37 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 12-5-4 (40-37).

A_18,633 (18,387). T_2:40.

Referees_Dave Lewis, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens-Penguins Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Wintering, Portland beat Pepperdine 73-60 Next Story Canadiens-Penguins Sum