Capitals-Devils Sums

By The Associated Press

Washington 2 3 1—6 New Jersey 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 4 (Burakovsky, Orpik), 2:36. 2, Washington, Beagle 6 (Orpik, Winnik), 19:01. Penalties_Smith-pelly, NJ, (roughing), 5:13; Connolly, WSH, (slashing), 5:13; Connolly, WSH, served by Ovechkin, (roughing), 5:13; Ovechkin, WSH, (illegal check to head), 8:34; Orlov, WSH, (interference), 11:06; Severson, NJ, (interference), 12:07; Eller, WSH, (interference), 19:47.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palmieri 7, 6:53. 4, Washington, Oshie 11 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 11:05. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 17 (Niskanen, Oshie), 11:38. 6, Washington, Williams 9 (Orlov, Niskanen), 16:34. Penalties_Williams, WSH, (tripping), 5:01; Zajac, NJ, (interference), 5:07; Orlov, WSH, (interference), 5:54; Parenteau, NJ, (slashing), 5:58; Washington bench, served by Burakovsky (too many men on the ice), 8:21; Williams, WSH, (holding stick), 12:15; Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 19:23; Gazdic, NJ, Major (fighting), 19:23.

Third Period_7, New Jersey, Bennett 2 (Lovejoy, Merrill), 14:52. 8, Washington, Johansson 14 (Kuznetsov, Williams), 15:27. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 17:29; Parenteau, NJ, served by Bennett, (slashing), 18:35; Winnik, WSH, Major (fighting), 18:35; Parenteau, NJ, Major (fighting), 18:35.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-14-5_26. New Jersey 5-11-7_23.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 9.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 6-1-1 (23 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 4-4-2 (26-20).

A_16,514 (17,625). T_2:39.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tony Sericolo.