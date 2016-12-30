Sports Listen

Cardinals coach: It was 2 football players shot on Dec. 11

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 1:13 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Louisville coach Bobby Petrino has confirmed that it was two Cardinals football players that were shot earlier this month during an off-campus incident and that the team is “very fortunate that we are not a funeral right now.”

Petrino did not identify the players during a Friday news conference previewing the No. 15 Cardinals’ Citrus Bowl game against No. 19 LSU. The school has previously confirmed that two male students were shot on Dec. 11 at an off-campus apartment complex but has offered no other details. A female non-student was also injured in the incident.

Louisville Metro Police says its investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Petrino says the incident is a “tragedy” and it has been discussed with the team. He says both players are healthy and “have an opportunity to continue their career and get their degrees.”

Louisville spokesman Rocco Gasparro said earlier this week that two players — James Hearns and Henry Famurewa — will not play against LSU, but offered no other details.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News
