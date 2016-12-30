Sports Listen

Carolina’s Bickell determined to return to hockey despite MS

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:43 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bryan Bickell says he doesn’t want to let multiple sclerosis end his hockey career.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward said during the first intermission of Friday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks that “my mindset is to get back on the ice, and I think I can do that.”

The Hurricanes announced Bickell’s diagnosis last month, and he’s been on injured reserve since Nov. 11.

He says his treatment includes a round of medication once a month, which he began taking “a couple of weeks ago.”

The matchup held special significance for Bickell, who helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups before he was traded to Carolina over the summer. The 30-year-old had one goal in seven games with the Hurricanes but hasn’t played since Oct. 30.

