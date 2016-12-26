Carter-Williams returns, McDermott out for Bulls vs. Pacers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams has returned to the lineup Monday night against the Indiana Pacers after missing nearly two months with injuries to his left knee and left wrist.

The Bulls also announced that Doug McDermott wouldn’t play after injuring his left shin Sunday at San Antonio. The third-year forward missed 10 games earlier in the season because of two concussions.

“It’s unfortunate,” coach Fred Hoiberg said before the game. “You could tell Doug’s been getting more comfortable as we’ve been going on and he’s been shooting the ball with more confidence. We missed him when he was out with a concussion. We’ll miss him again tonight.”

Carter-Williams was injured Oct. 31 at Brooklyn, the third game of the season.

Advertisement

“We’ve taken a couple of losses, so I’m going to try and bring a spark coming off the bench,” he said.