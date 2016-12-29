Sports Listen

Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 1:59 am
Wednesday, Dec. 28
EAST

Cincinnati 56, Temple 50

Delaware 63, Iona 54

Houston 62, UConn 46

NJIT 64, Stony Brook 61

Penn 75, Drexel 67

Pittsburgh 112, Marshall 106

Princeton 77, Hampton 49

Villanova 68, DePaul 65

SOUTH

Clemson 87, UNC-Wilmington 73

Davidson 105, Hartford 75

E. Kentucky 70, Virginia Wise 51

East Carolina 60, South Florida 49

Elon 89, Central Penn College 60

Florida Gulf Coast 75, FAU 62

Florida St. 88, Wake Forest 72

Georgia Tech 59, NC A&T 52

Jacksonville 93, Thomas (GA) 64

James Madison 82, Eastern Mennonite 65

Louisiana-Monroe 81, Grambling St. 45

Mercer 80, Kennesaw St. 76

Miami 78, Columbia 67

Morehead St. 120, Asbury 77

NC Central 88, Truett-McConnell 54

NC State 99, Rider 71

Nicholls 88, Spring Hill 64

North Carolina 102, Monmouth (NJ) 74

Northwestern St. 86, Louisiana College 66

SE Louisiana 64, Southern U. 53

Samford 94, Fort Valley State 74

UAB 98, Miles 66

UCF 85, Tulane 72

UMass 74, Georgia St. 65

UNC-Greensboro 95, The Citadel 87

Virginia 61, Louisville 53

Virginia Tech 87, UMBC 70

W. Carolina 87, Mars Hill 71

W. Kentucky 97, Austin Peay 92

MIDWEST

Creighton 89, Seton Hall 75

IUPUI 81, Marian (IN) 60

Marquette 76, Georgetown 66

Missouri St. 68, N. Iowa 64

N. Dakota St. 80, S. Dakota St. 69

Nebraska 87, Indiana 83

Notre Dame 63, St. Peter’s 55

Purdue 89, Iowa 67

SIU-Edwardsville 85, Missouri S&T 67

Valparaiso 80, Chicago St. 61

Wichita St. 80, Indiana St. 72

Xavier 82, Providence 56

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 87, Huston-Tillotson 57

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, Utah St. 80

Colorado St. 91, UNLV 77

Denver 77, Oral Roberts 73

Grand Canyon 71, Cal Poly 64

Nevada 80, San Jose St. 55

New Mexico 78, Fresno St. 73

Oregon 89, UCLA 87

Southern Cal 70, Oregon St. 63

UC Davis 72, Seattle 65

Utah Valley 73, UC Riverside 64

Wyoming 84, Air Force 72

Sports News
