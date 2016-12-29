College Basketball Scores

Cincinnati 56, Temple 50
Delaware 63, Iona 54
Houston 62, UConn 46
NJIT 64, Stony Brook 61
Penn 75, Drexel 67
Pittsburgh 112, Marshall 106
Princeton 77, Hampton 49
Villanova 68, DePaul 65
Clemson 87, UNC-Wilmington 73
Davidson 105, Hartford 75
E. Kentucky 70, Virginia Wise 51
East Carolina 60, South Florida 49
Elon 89, Central Penn College 60
Florida Gulf Coast 75, FAU 62
Florida St. 88, Wake Forest 72
Georgia Tech 59, NC A&T 52
Jacksonville 93, Thomas (GA) 64
James Madison 82, Eastern Mennonite 65
Louisiana-Monroe 81, Grambling St. 45
Mercer 80, Kennesaw St. 76
Miami 78, Columbia 67
Morehead St. 120, Asbury 77
NC Central 88, Truett-McConnell 54
NC State 99, Rider 71
Nicholls 88, Spring Hill 64
North Carolina 102, Monmouth (NJ) 74
Northwestern St. 86, Louisiana College 66
SE Louisiana 64, Southern U. 53
Samford 94, Fort Valley State 74
UAB 98, Miles 66
UCF 85, Tulane 72
UMass 74, Georgia St. 65
UNC-Greensboro 95, The Citadel 87
Virginia 61, Louisville 53
Virginia Tech 87, UMBC 70
W. Carolina 87, Mars Hill 71
W. Kentucky 97, Austin Peay 92
Creighton 89, Seton Hall 75
IUPUI 81, Marian (IN) 60
Marquette 76, Georgetown 66
Missouri St. 68, N. Iowa 64
N. Dakota St. 80, S. Dakota St. 69
Nebraska 87, Indiana 83
Notre Dame 63, St. Peter’s 55
Purdue 89, Iowa 67
SIU-Edwardsville 85, Missouri S&T 67
Valparaiso 80, Chicago St. 61
Wichita St. 80, Indiana St. 72
Xavier 82, Providence 56
Prairie View 87, Huston-Tillotson 57
Boise St. 83, Utah St. 80
Colorado St. 91, UNLV 77
Denver 77, Oral Roberts 73
Grand Canyon 71, Cal Poly 64
Nevada 80, San Jose St. 55
New Mexico 78, Fresno St. 73
Oregon 89, UCLA 87
Southern Cal 70, Oregon St. 63
UC Davis 72, Seattle 65
Utah Valley 73, UC Riverside 64
Wyoming 84, Air Force 72
