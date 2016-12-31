Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 3:00 pm
Saturday, Dec. 31
EAST

Iona 93, Marist 80

Princeton 81, Cal Poly 52

UNC-Wilmington 76, Towson 67

Xavier 81, Georgetown 76

SOUTH

Charlotte 101, North Texas 76

Clemson 73, Wake Forest 68

Florida Gulf Coast 101, Florida Tech 49

Furman 83, The Citadel 68

Georgia Southern 88, Georgia St. 65

Georgia Tech 75, North Carolina 63

Houston 70, South Florida 56

Jacksonville 89, SC State 85

Kennesaw St. 89, North Georgia 76

Marshall 94, FIU 70

Murray St. 92, Tennessee St. 83

Old Dominion 62, Rice 56

Radford 82, Winthrop 80

SMU 75, East Carolina 44

Virginia Tech 89, Duke 75

W. Kentucky 69, FAU 54

MIDWEST

Louisville 77, Indiana 62

Missouri St. 81, Indiana St. 75

