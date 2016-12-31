College Basketball Scores

Iona 93, Marist 80
Princeton 81, Cal Poly 52
UNC-Wilmington 76, Towson 67
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Xavier 81, Georgetown 76
Charlotte 101, North Texas 76
Clemson 73, Wake Forest 68
Florida Gulf Coast 101, Florida Tech 49
Furman 83, The Citadel 68
Georgia Southern 88, Georgia St. 65
Georgia Tech 75, North Carolina 63
Houston 70, South Florida 56
Jacksonville 89, SC State 85
Kennesaw St. 89, North Georgia 76
Marshall 94, FIU 70
Murray St. 92, Tennessee St. 83
Old Dominion 62, Rice 56
Radford 82, Winthrop 80
SMU 75, East Carolina 44
Virginia Tech 89, Duke 75
W. Kentucky 69, FAU 54
Louisville 77, Indiana 62
Missouri St. 81, Indiana St. 75
___