Davis with 19, N. Colorado defeats Portland State 73-59

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:20 pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 19 points, DJ Miles 17 off the bench and Northern Colorado used a big run to start the second half and tough defense to defeat Portland State 73-59 on Saturday, snapping the Vikings’ five-game win streak.

Northern Colorado (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) led 33-30 at halftime but started the second half 16-7. Portland State was held to its lowest score this season, shooting 24 of 66, for 36 percent. The Vikings were 7 of 31 on 3-point tries.

The Bears made 10 of 28 shots from distance, led by five from Miles. Jonah Radebaugh added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Northern Colorado shot 47 percent overall (26-55).

De’Sean Parsons scored 16 points and Calaen Robinson 15 for Portland State (8-5, 1-1). Robinson cut Northern Colorado’s lead to 58-51 with a steal and spin move down the lane for a lay-in at 4:35 but Miles and Radebaugh hit back-to-back 3s.

Sports News
