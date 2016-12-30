Sports Listen

Dean Wade scores 18, K-State beats Texas in Big 12 opener

By ANDREW HAMMOND December 30, 2016 10:55 pm
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dean Wade scored 18 points on Friday night to help Kansas State hold off Texas 65-62 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Wade was 7 for 10 from the field including two 3s. Wesley Iwundu and Kamau Stokes finished with 16 points each and Stokes helped out with nine assists.

Kansas State (12-1) used a 15-0 first-half run to lead 19-11. Texas (6-7) missed 11 straight field-goal attempts during that stretch and missed another two shots from the field after Shaquille Cleare’s free throws ended the run at the 8:25 mark.

Texas made a final run late in the second half as they shrunk an 11-point margin down to 63-60 with 7 seconds left, but Stokes made both free throws to push the lead back to five and ice it for the Wildcats.

Jarrett Allen scored 14 for Texas on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns committed double digit turnovers for the 11th time in 13 games this season and extended their streak to four straight games.

Kansas State: The Wildcats notched their first win in a conference opener since defeating Oklahoma State in 2014.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns host Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats visit in-state rival and No. 3-ranked Kansas on Tuesday.

