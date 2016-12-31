Decked Out rallies for nose win in Grade 1 American Oaks

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Decked Out defeated Sally Little Lila by a nose to win the $300,000 American Oaks for 2-year-old fillies Saturday at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Kent Desormeaux and trained by his brother Keith, Decked Out ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:47.86. The Grade 1 race was shortened from 1 1/4 miles because of concerns with the hillside dirt crossing at the top of the stretch on a rainy day.
Decked Out returned $11, $6 and $4.20. She had been idle since finishing 12th in the Grade 1 Rodeo Stakes on Oct. 1.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
“She looked tired (in the stretch),” Keith Desormeaux said. “She looked like she was starting to labor so I was surprised that she continued on. She showed her heart today.”
Sassy Little Lila paid $5.80 and $4, while Ireland-bred Lady Valeur was another half-length back in third and paid $7.20 to show.
The victory, worth $180,000, increased Decked Out’s career earnings to $480,859, with three wins in 16 starts.
In the $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes for fillies and mares, Ireland-bred Goodyearforroses won by 5 1/4 lengths under Corey Nakatani.
Nakatani returned to riding at Santa Anita on Monday after an 8 1/2-month break from the sport. He also won another race.
Goodyearforroses ran 1 1/8 miles over a sloppy surface in 1:51.42 and paid $7.60 and $3.60. She made her first start on dirt in her debut for new trainer Richard Baltas.
Argentina-bred Pretty Girl returned $4, while Frenzified took third. There was no show wagering because of three late scratches due to the change from turf to dirt.
The victory, worth $60,000, increased Goodyearforroses’ career earnings to $199,195, with five wins in 13 starts.
In the $100,000 Midnight Lute Stakes, St. Joe Bay put away Tough Sunday inside the sixteenth pole and finished in a dead-heat with his stablemate Solid Wager in the Grade 3 race.
St. Joe Bay was ridden by Kent Desormeaux, while Victor Espinoza was aboard Tough Sunday. Peter Miller trains both horses. The pair ran 6 ½ furlongs in 1:15.03 on the sloppy track.
“This is unbelievable,” said Miller, who swept Friday’s two stakes. “Both horses ran super. Both riders rode super. I couldn’t call it and obviously, the stewards couldn’t either, so I’m just elated for everyone involved.”
St. Joe Bay paid $2.40, $3 and $2.10 as the even-money favorite. Solid Wager returned $4.60, $4.60 and $2.60.
“It’s not often this happens and to do it in a graded stakes for the same trainer?” Espinoza said.
Tough Sunday was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.20 to show.
St. Joe’s Bay earned $40,000 for his first stakes victory. He has four wins in 20 career starts and earnings of $257,175.