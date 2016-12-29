Devils-Capitals Sum

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:13 pm
New Jersey 0 1 0 0—2
Washington 0 0 1 0—1
New Jersey won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, Parenteau 10, 1:05.

Third Period_2, Washington, Winnik 5 (Beagle, Carlson), 3:50 (sh).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Cammalleri G, Josefson G), Washington 0 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-7-8-4_27. Washington 14-15-11-4_44.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 4-3-2 (44 shots-43 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-8-4 (27-26).

A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:41.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.

