Devils-Capitals Sum

|New Jersey won shootout 2-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, New Jersey, Parenteau 10, 1:05.
Third Period_2, Washington, Winnik 5 (Beagle, Carlson), 3:50 (sh).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Cammalleri G, Josefson G), Washington 0 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-7-8-4_27. Washington 14-15-11-4_44.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 4.
Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 4-3-2 (44 shots-43 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-8-4 (27-26).
A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:41.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.