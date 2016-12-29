Devils-Capitals Sums

|New Jersey
|0
|1
|0
|0—2
|Washington
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
|New Jersey won shootout 2-0.
First Period_None. Penalties_Alzner, WSH, (delay of game), 6:10; Moore, NJ, (slashing), 8:45; Bennett, NJ, (holding), 14:45.
Second Period_1, New Jersey, Parenteau 10, 1:05. Penalties_Smith-pelly, NJ, (tripping), 3:04; Orlov, WSH, (high sticking), 12:07.
Third Period_2, Washington, Winnik 5 (Beagle, Carlson), 3:50 (sh). Penalties_Burakovsky, WSH, (high sticking), 3:33; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 5:19; Parenteau, NJ, (tripping), 8:43.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Cammalleri G, Josefson G), Washington 0 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-7-8-4_27. Washington 14-15-11-4_44.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 4.
Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 4-3-2 (44 shots-43 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-8-4 (27-26).
A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:41.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.